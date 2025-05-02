Mechanical failure suspected in Pollensa bus accident that killed cyclist

The coach, heading towards Pollensa, struck a group of four foreign cyclists on holiday in Mallorca

02/05/2025 10:36
The Guardia Civil’s Traffic Division has launched an investigation into a fatal bus crash in Pollensa that claimed the life of a cyclist and left three others seriously injured. Officers are exploring the possibility that a mechanical failure in the steering and braking systems caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle before ploughing into a group of cyclists.

According to the driver's statement, he was unable to avoid the cyclists and collided with the group. The TIB bus subsequently veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. Several passengers were trapped inside and had to be evacuated through the windows.

The Mallorca Transport Consortium (CTM) has expressed its condolences and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Incident details

The crash occurred at approximately 12.25pm on Thursday at kilometre 54.7 of the Ma-2200 road, which connects Pollensa to the port, near the turn-off to Cala Sant Vicenç. Emergency services, including five ambulances, a logistics unit, local police, and medical personnel, were quickly dispatched to the scene.

The coach, heading towards Pollensa, struck a group of four foreign cyclists on holiday in Mallorca. A 48-year-old Ukrainian man died at the scene. Two others—a 42-year-old Kazakh and a 43-year-old Russian—suffered severe multiple injuries and were taken to Son Espases Hospital in Palma. A fourth cyclist, a 40-year-old woman, sustained a hip fracture and was taken to the regional hospital in Inca.

The coach ended up crashing into a tree. Of the 16 passengers on board, four were injured to varying degrees. A six-month-old baby was treated at the scene, while two Spanish women, both 57, and a 37-year-old Moroccan man were taken to Muro General Hospital with minor injuries, according to a statement from emergency services (Samu-061).

A doctor who happened to be at the scene was the first to alert emergency services, confirming the fatality and the severity of the other injuries.

The accident led to significant traffic disruption along the Ma-2200, a route popular with cyclists. The Mallorca Island Council’s road maintenance team was deployed to clear the roadway and restore traffic. The wrecked coach was later removed by tow truck.

