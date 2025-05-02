Better late than never, Mallorcan potatoes on sale in Britain
A lack of sun hits crop
It was a question of better late than never! Mallorca potatoes have finally arrived in Britain, which is their key export market, but this year the crop was hiy by an almost unbelievable problem for an island known for its weather....a lack of sun.
It'd be nice if they were more readily available in local supermarkets.