Better late than never, Mallorcan potatoes on sale in Britain

Mallorca potatoes on sale in Britain. Photo: Belinda Moore.

02/05/2025
It was a question of better late than never! Mallorca potatoes have finally arrived in Britain, which is their key export market, but this year the crop was hiy by an almost unbelievable problem for an island known for its weather....a lack of sun.

Harvesting took place later this year because of the weather in March and April, where there was little sun and plenty of rain. However, farmers are pleased with their crops which are already on sale in British supermarkets including Tesco. An estimated 13.750.00 kilos of potatoes are expected to grown this year with much of the crop heading to Britain.

Brexit was one of the major headaches for local farmers in recent years but initial problems now seem to have been resolved.

One local farmer said: "we have adapted our entire system to the requirements indicated to us by the British authorities. Last year there was a change in the system for the physical inspection of goods, which we now know how to deal with".

The Mallorca potato industry is centred around Sa Pobla in the centre of the island. Scores of farms are involved.

