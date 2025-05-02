Sunken yacht refloated in Puerto Andratx
The crew worked tirelessly to salvage a ten-metre vessel that had been struck by a storm
Image of the manoeuvres carried out this Friday to tow the yacht, which has been sunken since October, from Port d'Andratx to the Club de Vela. | Última hora
Puerto Andratx02/05/2025 16:32
More than six months after sinking in the waters of Puerto Andratx, a challenging operation took place on Friday to refloat a ten-metre vessel that had been struck by a storm. The Dutch-flagged yacht was towed to the Club de Vela, drawing both surprise and frustration due to the delay in the operation, which had been repeatedly requested due to the environmental and navigational risks posed by the wreck.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.