Sunken yacht refloated in Puerto Andratx

More than six months after sinking in the waters of Puerto Andratx, a challenging operation took place on Friday to refloat a ten-metre vessel that had been struck by a storm. The Dutch-flagged yacht was towed to the Club de Vela, drawing both surprise and frustration due to the delay in the operation, which had been repeatedly requested due to the environmental and navigational risks posed by the wreck.

The operation was carried out by six workers from the Seprosub company, who were tasked with refloating the yacht. The vessel had sunk last October while anchored at the entrance to the port, and until Friday, no attempt had been made to recover it.

After having to call off the attempt on Thursday, the divers and another crew member on a boat worked for over an hour to tow the vessel to the Club de Vela in Puerto Andratx. Sailors at the marina assisted in lifting the yacht out of the water once it arrived.

The wreck had been closely monitored since the sinking, due to the environmental threat posed by a diesel spill. The yacht had become a significant concern for local authorities and residents, who had been calling for action for months.

Additionally, the wreck presented a danger to navigation, as it was located in a busy passageway. With the summer season approaching, when the number of vessels using the coastline increases significantly, the urgency of the operation was heightened.