Fresh vandalism reported in Mallorca's Tramuntana mountain range

The Serra de Tramuntana has once again fallen victim to vandalism, as red and white graffiti has appeared on rocks beside one of its main roads. The defacement is the latest in a series of similar incidents in recent years, tarnishing the natural beauty of a landscape recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2011.

Images of the graffiti were shared on social media on Friday by the group Defensa Paisatges d'Estellencs, prompting widespread outrage among residents and regular users of the scenic route. The group, posting on X (formerly Twitter), condemned the defacement and highlighted the repeated targeting of ancient rock formations in the area. Similar tags have been found along various stretches of road and in different parts of the Estellencs and Banyalbufar municipalities.

Ah, l’art modern... llàstima que sigui il·legal i estigui estampat sobre pedres mil·lenàries de la Serra de Tramuntana. A veure si el pròxim cop exposau al Louvre. #RespectaLaSerra #StopVandalisme #SerraDeTramuntana pic.twitter.com/Ab6w59BWkn — Defensa paisatges d'Estellencs (@d_defensa) May 2, 2025

Among the markings are phrases such as "The B team was here" and the word "Burra" daubed in red, alongside white graffiti featuring hearts and the number 18.

Authorities have reiterated that those caught vandalising protected elements of the Serra de Tramuntana face steep penalties under the recently introduced Cultural Landscape Law. Offenders can be fined between €6,001 and €1 million.

However, officials acknowledge that identifying the culprits remains a major obstacle. Each year, the Consell de Mallorca is forced to allocate thousands of euros to cleaning efforts — a recurring burden on public resources.