Mallorca hotel evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

Three people have been hospitalised and dozens temporarily evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak at the Nixe Palace Hotel in Palma on Friday evening. The incident prompted a major emergency response and forced the closure of the hotel’s ninth floor, where the toxic gas had reportedly accumulated.

The alarm was raised around 8.50pm when two guests staying on the ninth floor began feeling severely unwell. Suffering from dizziness and discomfort, they alerted reception before losing consciousness. Emergency medical teams from Samu 061 responded swiftly, evacuating the guests for treatment. A third individual — a member of the hotel’s medical staff — was also affected.

A 35-year-old woman, described as the most seriously affected, was transferred in grave condition to Clínica Juaneda following activation of a hyperbaric chamber. She is now reported to be in a stable condition. A 58-year-old Swedish man was taken to Clínica Rotger with moderate symptoms, while a third person, aged 40, was treated for mild poisoning and admitted to Son Espases University Hospital.

Palma firefighters confirmed that the leak stemmed from a combustion issue in the hotel’s kitchen, with carbon monoxide rising and building up on the ninth floor. Crews used gas detectors to take readings throughout the building and allowed guests to return only after the premises had been declared safe. The ninth floor remains closed to the public.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, invisible gas that is notoriously difficult to detect without specialist equipment. It can cause victims to feel drowsy or confused before slipping into unconsciousness—potentially fatal if not treated quickly.

Located in Palma, the luxury hotel was cordoned off by emergency services, including the National Police and Palma’s Local Police. The evacuation lasted around two hours, with guests permitted to return to their rooms shortly after 11pm.