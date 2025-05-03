Bus drivers say stress and "unrealistic schedules" were behind the fatal accident in Pollensa

The bus was last inspected on March 31

Bus involved in a fatal accident in Mallorca

The accident occurred near the Cala San Vicente junction. | Miquel À. Cañellas

Andrew EdePollensa03/05/2025 08:06
TW
0

TIB bus drivers maintain that the fatal accident in Pollensa on Thursday can be linked to schedules and stress. The accident has been attributed to mechanical failure, but one driver says that behind this "are very tight, unrealistic schedules".

"Such tight schedules cause us chronic stress." Drivers are "under pressure". "We're forced to press the accelerator more, to go at higher speeds. We have less room to react. People who have never driven a bus set unrealistic schedules, endangering others and blaming the lowest link in the chain - the driver, who is also the victim." And the Mallorca Transport Consortium "is one of the main culprits".

Related news

Mechanical failure suspected in Pollensa bus accident that killed cyclist

More related news

"From their comfortable, air-conditioned offices, they set absurd and impossible-to-meet schedules, as if the buses were on empty roads rather than ones that are jammed. Who designs these schedules? Someone who has ever driven a bus? We doubt it, because if that were the case, they would know they are putting drivers, pedestrians, and passengers at risk every day."

A 48-year-old cyclist was killed when a bus hit a group of cyclists on the Pollensa to Puerto Pollensa road on Thursday. The accident was near the Cala San Vicente turning, itself a notorious blackspot. Two other other cyclists were admitted to ICU at Son Espases Hospital having suffered serious injuries.

On Friday, the Balearic Government spokesperson, Antoni Costa, said that the bus had last been inspected on March 31 and that no faults had been found. The Pollensa accident happened three days after a car driver was killed in a head-on collision with a TIB bus on the Portocolom-Felanitx road.

Also in News

The Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation into the accident in which the cyclist died.

Tourist cyclist killed and three seriously injured after being hit by bus in Pollensa

C. Oms in Palma, Mallorca

The Palma illegal holiday apartment let for up to twenty people

Mechanical failure suspected in Pollensa bus accident that killed cyclist

By Palma Cathedral in Mallorca

Cloudy weather just one cause of congestion in Palma on Friday

Most viewed
Most Commented