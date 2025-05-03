Bus drivers say stress and "unrealistic schedules" were behind the fatal accident in Pollensa

TIB bus drivers maintain that the fatal accident in Pollensa on Thursday can be linked to schedules and stress. The accident has been attributed to mechanical failure, but one driver says that behind this "are very tight, unrealistic schedules".

"Such tight schedules cause us chronic stress." Drivers are "under pressure". "We're forced to press the accelerator more, to go at higher speeds. We have less room to react. People who have never driven a bus set unrealistic schedules, endangering others and blaming the lowest link in the chain - the driver, who is also the victim." And the Mallorca Transport Consortium "is one of the main culprits".

"From their comfortable, air-conditioned offices, they set absurd and impossible-to-meet schedules, as if the buses were on empty roads rather than ones that are jammed. Who designs these schedules? Someone who has ever driven a bus? We doubt it, because if that were the case, they would know they are putting drivers, pedestrians, and passengers at risk every day."

A 48-year-old cyclist was killed when a bus hit a group of cyclists on the Pollensa to Puerto Pollensa road on Thursday. The accident was near the Cala San Vicente turning, itself a notorious blackspot. Two other other cyclists were admitted to ICU at Son Espases Hospital having suffered serious injuries.

On Friday, the Balearic Government spokesperson, Antoni Costa, said that the bus had last been inspected on March 31 and that no faults had been found. The Pollensa accident happened three days after a car driver was killed in a head-on collision with a TIB bus on the Portocolom-Felanitx road.