Bus drivers say stress and "unrealistic schedules" were behind the fatal accident in Pollensa
The bus was last inspected on March 31
The accident occurred near the Cala San Vicente junction. | Miquel À. Cañellas
Pollensa03/05/2025 08:06
TIB bus drivers maintain that the fatal accident in Pollensa on Thursday can be linked to schedules and stress. The accident has been attributed to mechanical failure, but one driver says that behind this "are very tight, unrealistic schedules".
