Spanish restaurants asking you to pay before you arrive

An increasing number of restaurants in Spain, especially those in popular holiday resorts, are apparently asking clients to commit to a certain amount when they make a booking, before they have even ordered, in some cases it can be up to 40 euros. It is not the same as handing over credit card details to secure a booking in the event of a no-show without canceling a booking with the establishment.

According to sources, not only are restaurants losing money because of no-shows, customers are spending less as prices rise and the hospitality sector is also facing a severe shortage of staff so margins are tighter. How potential clients, especially foreign tourists will react to this remains to be seen.

Recently the president of the CAEB Restaurants Association, Juanmi Ferrer, said that a lack of staff is forcing more and more bars and restaurants in Mallorca to implement a customer self-payment system. “It is the only solution to be able to stay open”, to be able to balance shifts and to be able to ensure profitability, especially during the low-season months. He points out that some businesses are introducing the option of paying from the table with a QR code; there is also the option of placing orders through QR codes.

"Another method is payment at a till. Referring to this as the Italian model, Ferrer explains that at 85% of restaurants in Italy, especially the day-to-day ones, orders and payments are made at the till when customers arrive. “The owner of the establishment is usually at the cash register.”

At Palma’s Can Joan de s’Aigo, one of the most famous cafes in Mallorca, manager Anselmo Cardona says payment at the till started during the pandemic. The system has been maintained because it helps staff.