Spanish restaurants asking you to pay before you arrive
No-shows causing losses
Restaurants asking people to pay before they have even placed an order. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma03/05/2025 09:37
An increasing number of restaurants in Spain, especially those in popular holiday resorts, are apparently asking clients to commit to a certain amount when they make a booking, before they have even ordered, in some cases it can be up to 40 euros. It is not the same as handing over credit card details to secure a booking in the event of a no-show without canceling a booking with the establishment.
Also in News
- Cloudy weather just one cause of congestion in Palma on Friday
- Mechanical failure suspected in Pollensa bus accident that killed cyclist
- Bus drivers say stress and "unrealistic schedules" were behind the fatal accident in Pollensa
- Saturday weather in Mallorca
- Mallorca hotel evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
This is quite common in some areas of the uk. Especially towns with event centres and conference halls. The problem is parties will book several venues and then decide on the night which to go to, leaving the others with no shows. I’m sure that will apply to busy tourist areas. In the Uk it’s often a £50 min refundable deposit when booking.