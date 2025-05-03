Fresh push to let young Britons work in the EU

One quick fix to the lack of people wishing to work in the hospitality sector in the Balearics this year would be for the British government to secure the UK-EU youth mobility scheme and the government is coming under mounting pressure from the tourist industry to get its finger out. Over 60 travel industry leaders have written to Nick Thomas-Symonds, Minister for the Cabinet Office, encouraging him to pursue youth mobility arrangements between the UK and EU as part of talks to reset the UK’s relationship with the EU.

Travel bosses argue it would help to remove some of the cost and red tape on businesses who are looking to employ UK staff in the EU, and vice versa, and would reopen the industry’s talent pipeline. Signatories to the letter include TUI, Jet2, DERTOUR UK, ABTA, Tourism Alliance, UK Hospitality, UKinbound and SBiT (see end for full list of organisations).

ABTA and Tourism Alliance – the two trade bodies behind the letter – say employing UK staff abroad has been an operational and expensive nightmare for travel businesses since the UK left the EU. Many outbound travel businesses have had to alter the holidays they sell to customers or change the service they provide, because they aren’t able to get the UK staff they need.

Similarly, inbound tourism has struggled to get EU workers filling important roles in the UK. Europeans make more 24 million visits a year to the UK1, and businesses are often reliant on staff with foreign language skills to facilities their trips. Travel and tourism is a huge economic and employment contributor to the UK economy – worth more than £165bn in annual GVA and supporting more than 3 million jobs right across the country.

Prior to the UK leaving the EU, it was much easier for UK staff to work in destinations as ski chalet hosts, resort reps and tour guides. Research by ABTA and Seasonal Businesses in Travel (SBiT) shows overseas travel roles have fallen by 69% since the UK’s departure from the EU, and travel companies have had to navigate local employment rules in each country, where they exist, to try to get staff overseas.

The letter from travel industry leaders follows reports that the Chancellor sees the scheme as supporting the UK’s growth agenda, and more than Labour 70 MPs and Peers wrote to the Government to express their support for a UK-EU youth mobility scheme. Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive of ABTA – The Travel Association said: “A youth mobility arrangement with the EU would be a win-win for the UK.

“A Government focused on driving growth needs to pull those levers that will make it happen – a youth mobility deal is one of them. ABTA research shows international travel to and from the UK could be set to grow strongly in the coming years – with the potential for inbound to grow by 20% and outbound by 15% by 2030. It also means we’re offering important opportunities for young people – skills and experiences that can help start and define their careers.”

Richard Toomer, Executive Director of the Tourism Alliance said: “Youth mobility gives young people valuable opportunity to travel and experience life in other countries and cultures. Allowing EU and UK residents to take advantage of this scheme would be enormously welcomed by many who will go on to have fulfilling careers in travel and tourism, but also in many cases a life-long appreciation and affection for their host country.

“Concluding a YMS deal with the EU should just be one part of a broader move to break down some of the unnecessary barriers to travel that have gone up since Brexit. Sadly, travelling between the two jurisdictions has become more costly, bureaucratic and time-consuming. An EU-UK reset should aim to tackle that too.”

The tourism sector in the Balearics is looking for more than 100,000 workers, the hiring pattern expected to be similar to last year. In February 2024, 65,777 people were working in the hospitality sector. In July this figure reached 177,957, according to official Balearic Government figures.