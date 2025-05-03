The Energy Challenge fills Algaida with fun and sustainability

Yesterday (Friday), the Plaza de la Vila in Algaida was transformed into a space for practical learning and fun for more than a hundred pupils from the CEIP Pare Bartomeu Pou primary school. The Energy Ariya Challenge came to town to bring workshops on sustainability, safe mobility and healthy habits to the students. Algaida council also actively participated in the initiative by involving its local police in the day’s events.

On this occasion, the scheduled activities were integrated into the daily life of the town, as the weekly market day was used to give the environmental challenge a different feel. This meant that many people who came out to do their usual shopping took an interest in the Energy Ariya Challenge and its proposals, thus bringing it closer to the general public.

From 10 a.m. until midday, the town witnessed how pedalling can generate energy. One of the most popular workshops was the electric bike workshop, where students experienced how much electricity they produce when pedalling, thus understanding the effort behind energy consumption. In another corner of the square, students tested their knowledge of recycling with a relay game in which they had to place different types of waste in the correct bin. The mayor, Marga Fullana, highlighted the importance of this type of initiative. ‘It is essential that children learn and understand the value of sustainability in a fun and enjoyable way to ensure a better future for everyone,’ she said.

Art also had its place with a workshop in which schoolchildren designed proposals for the poster for the next edition of the Energy Ariya Challenge. Originality was the star of the show yesterday.

In addition, a workshop on sustainable mobility, followed by a multiple-choice quiz, served to reinforce the concepts learned in a fun way. Jordi Juan Sastre, director of the centre, spoke highly of the diversity of the workshops, saying that ‘in this way we integrate physical activity, reflection and creativity with the same goal.’

The Local Police also contributed to the event with a very entertaining class on municipal regulations for Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMVs). One of the two municipal police officers, Pere Llagostera, together with officer Alicia María Sánchez, were in charge of this workshop, which attracted the attention of the students.

Coinciding with the market, the schoolchildren were also able to enjoy a healthy snack between activities, completing a day designed to promote good habits, respect for the environment and active learning outside the classroom. ‘At the Town Hall, we are clear about our commitment to the environment by collaborating with proposals of this kind and implementing improvement policies, such as the new Green Point, which will make recycling easier for our residents,’ added the mayor.

As a souvenir of this experience, and after completing the challenge, each participant took home a tomato plant, a symbol of the commitment to sustainability promoted by the Energy Ariya Challenge, which will also involve a personal challenge: to care for it and help it grow.

The activity was made possible thanks to the Algaida Town Council, the Regional Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy, and Nissan Nigorra Baleares, as well as the collaboration of the Saica Foundation, TBC, Viveros Can Juanico, Agromart and Cash & Carry Rotger.