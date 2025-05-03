Driver seriously injured after Alcudia head-on collision
A stretch of road notorious for accidents
The accident was on the road between Alcudia and the motorway. | Policia Local d'Alcudia
Alcudia03/05/2025 14:32
A 45-year-old driver was seriously injured on Saturday morning after his car collided with a truck in Alcudia.
Also in News
- Cloudy weather just one cause of congestion in Palma on Friday
- Bus drivers say stress and "unrealistic schedules" were behind the fatal accident in Pollensa
- Saturday weather in Mallorca
- Mechanical failure suspected in Pollensa bus accident that killed cyclist
- Mallorca hotel evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.