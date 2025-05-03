Driver seriously injured after Alcudia head-on collision

A 45-year-old driver was seriously injured on Saturday morning after his car collided with a truck in Alcudia.

The accident occurred around 6.40am on the MA-13 near to the Son Siurana agrotourism establishment. A Seat Ibiza collided head-on with a truck, which turned over. The car was completely wrecked by the impact.

The car had fallen into a ditch, and the driver was trapped inside. He had to extricated by a fire and rescue team. He was treated for serious injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The truck driver was injured but was able to get out unassisted.

The stretch of the MA-13 between Alcudia and the start of the motorway in Sa Pobla is notorious for accidents, mostly all of which are head-on collisions. There have been fatalities in the past.

Photo: Policia Local d'Alcudia.

Some thirty minutes before the MA-13 accident, a car crashed into two trees by the Avda. Pedro Mas y Reus roundabout on the Carretera Arta in Puerto Alcudia. The driver, who did not suffer significant injury, was four times over the alcohol limit.