No pressures on Mallorca's bus drivers, says the government

Following Thursday's fatal accident in Pollensa, TIB bus drivers accused the Mallorca Transport Consortium of being "one of the main culprits" in placing them under stress and imposing unrealistic schedules.

The Consortium comes under the Balearic Government's ministry for mobility. It has denied that it has pressurised drivers and maintains it has received no complaints about non-compliance with labour regulations.

In a statement, the Consortium says: "The safety of workers and passengers is a priority for this government. We have no complaints or data that make us doubt that the three concessionaire bus companies comply with labour regulations and the collective agreement in accordance with the concession contract formalised in 2020.

"Most of the TIB fleet is less than five years old and is equipped with a speed limit system. The Consortium is developing a technological improvement to provide information on the actual time spent at each stop. No driver is penalised for being at a stop longer than expected."

The government clearly wishes to convey a message of reassurance to the public regarding the safety of Mallorca's buses, there having been two fatal accidents involving buses in the space of three days.