Tourist detained in Mallorca after throwing excrement at police

Palma Police report having arrested a 46-year-old Polish tourist after he threatened guests and staff at a Playa de Palma hotel.

Shortly before 11.30pm on April 25, police were called to the hotel. They were told that the Polish man had made threats and displayed aggressive behaviour towards other guests and employees.

He confronted the police and refused to leave the hotel after being informed that he was being expelled. He was arrested for disobeying authority and for making threats.

At the police station, he threatened, insulted, and made obscene gestures at the officers. He also threw his own excrement at them. Medical personnel had to be called to sedate him. He was taken into custody.