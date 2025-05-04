Another drunk driver has a crash in Puerto Alcudia

Around 6.15am on Sunday, Alcudia Police were called to a car crash on the Carretera Arta in Puerto Alcudia.

This accident was by the Platja d'Or Hotel and Eroski supermarket. It happened almost exactly 24 hours after a car hit two trees on the same road. On that occasion the driver was four times over the alcohol limit. The driver on Sunday was three times over the limit.

The car hit a lamppost on the side road and turned over. The driver suffered minor injuries. No one else was in the car and no other vehicle was involved.