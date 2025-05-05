Another Mallorcan town takes to social media in attacking overtourism

First it was Soller, now it's Santanyi. An Instagram account - @welcome.to.santanyiland - has used AI in creating images and messages that denounce overtourism and its impacts.

@welcome.to.santanyiland

Excessive tourism is turning Santanyi into a theme park, individual messages saying, for example, "I used to be able to sit down and have a coffee", "I used to come to the square to shop", "We used to be able to park". The images show crowded terraces and an elderly woman surrounded by tourists.

Coastal areas of Santanyi include Cala d'Or, Cala Figuera and Portopetro. Caló des Moro is also in Santanyi. It was the location for one of the protests by the Mallorca Platja Tour group last summer. Influencers and Instagrammers have been blamed for the overcrowding on the beach.

'Welcome to Santanyi-land' would seem to have been inspired by the recent 'Welcome to Sollerland'.