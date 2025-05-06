Mallorca manhunt after €245,000 watch snatched in the centre of Palma

The National Police Robbery Squad is investigating the theft of a Richard Millie watch valued at £245,000 from a young man while he was walking in the centre of Palma. The criminal approached the victim from behind and managed to steal his watch. He then fled the scene on foot. Officers are trying to identify the thief, for whom they have a description.

According to sources close to the case, the incident took place on Friday 2nd in Calle Apuntadors, near Es Born and Plaça de la Reina. The complainant, a 25-year-old German man with Spanish nationality, was assaulted in the middle of the street by the criminal, who snatched the precious watch from his wrist and then fled. When the police arrived and searched the area, they found no trace of the thief.

In his statement, the victim described the thief as a man ‘between 25 and 30 years old, about 185 centimetres tall and with a dark complexion’. He could not see his face because he was approached from behind, but he noticed that he was wearing a dark cap and shorts. He also said that he was acting alone.

The thief’s modus operandi leads investigators to believe that he had followed the victim after noticing that he was wearing the Richard Millie and waited for him to enter a street with little traffic, or less than in an area such as Born, for example, to assault him. In addition to the victim’s testimony, the officers have collected images from nearby premises to try to identify the assailant and arrest him.