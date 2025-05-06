Palma International Boat Show proves massive success

More than 30,000 people visited the last edition of the Palma International Boat Show, exceeding the 28,000 attendees from the previous year. The show, which closed its doors on 3 May at the Moll Vell in Palma, is organised by the Regional Development Agency of the Balearic Islands (ADR Balears) of the Regional Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy and BYBA (Balearic Yacht Brokers Association).

With the total number of exhibitor satisfaction surveys still to be counted, initial data indicates that 95% of companies wish to participate in the next edition. According to the organisers, this loyalty among exhibitors confirms the excellent health of the event. Furthermore, everything points to commercial expectations having been exceeded, with companies reporting an increase in visitors interested in purchasing products.

It is worth noting that requests have already been received from shipyards to participate next year and present new models in Palma. In general terms, both visitors and exhibitors have highly valued the quality of the competitive offering at the show. More than 350 press professionals, mostly from abroad, were accredited to cover the Palma International Boat Show.

This edition will go down in history for having expanded the exhibition space with a new area at the Club de Mar, where the range of ‘one-off’ boats has been located, with unique, custom-made models, an offering that the fair had not been able to accommodate until now due to lack of space.

This year’s show, which featured a dozen sailboats in the water and other exhibitors on land, has positioned the Palma event as one of the most important dates on the nautical calendar, with a comprehensive offering that includes all types of boats, equipment and services, and the largest exhibition of large sailboats in the Mediterranean.

One of the highlights of the show was the presentation of the Marcial Sánchez Barcáiztegui Award to Toni Salom, owner of Nautipaints and president of the Balearic Marine Cluster until this edition. The Minister for Business, Employment and Energy, Alejandro Sáenz de San Pedro, presented the award to Salom in recognition of his dedication and the growth experienced by the cluster during his presidency.

It should be remembered that the association was founded in 2019 with around twenty companies and, following the change of leadership, now has around a hundred companies integrated into the BMC. The next edition of the Palma International Boat Show will be held from 29 April to 2 May 2026.