No tourist tax hike in the Balearics

The PP and Vox parties voted today, Tuesday, in the Balearic Parliament in favour of approving the tourism decree agreed by both parties to curb tourist saturation on the islands. The decree does not include an increase in the eco tourist tax or a new tax on rental cars or private vehicles used for tourist purposes.

The decree, rejected by the left, prohibits the creation of new tourist accommodation in multi-family buildings and once again allows the exchange of tourist accommodation between private individuals, but without the possibility of increasing the total supply. The regulations reinforce the fight against unregulated tourist rentals and increase penalties by 25%.

Online platforms will be required to demand the tourist registration number to allow marketing, sharing responsibility with the owners. In addition, island councils are empowered to declare areas saturated with tourism and in need of redevelopment.

The Minister of Tourism, Jaume Bauzà, has asked the opposition to leave behind the ‘politics of mudslinging’, acknowledging that the approved text responds to ‘parliamentary arithmetic’ and making it clear that the government will be ‘relentless’ against illegal offerings.

The spokesperson for Vox, Manuela Cañadas, expressed her party’s rejection of the new tax measures and welcomed the provisions contained in the decree to ‘fight’ against illegality and ‘prosecute’ those who act against the law. Furthermore, she added that the decree ‘does not impose the anti-tourism trend of the left’.

Socialist spokesperson Iago Negueruela lamented the shortcomings of a decree that only has Vox as an ally, which ‘sets no limits’ and puts 90,000 new tourist beds on the market in the Balearics, something that the regional government categorically denies.