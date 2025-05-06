Tuk-tuk companies busted in Mallorca

Palma City Council has immobilised the vehicles of two tuk-tuk companies and suspended their activity for providing passenger transport services without a licence. The council has signed two decrees opening disciplinary proceedings for serious breaches of municipal regulations. The vehicles involved will be taken to municipal pounds.

Only a few weeks ago the council warned that this activity was illegal in Palma and said it would take strong action against these companies. It has now followed through on its warning and ordered the precautionary suspension of the activity. The companies continued to provide their service despite having been reported on six occasions (one had two complaints and the other had four) by Palma Local Police.

The companies offer private tours in the three-wheeled vehicles. This is a practice that has grown in other Spanish cities and has also become a headache for many local councils, such as Madrid. These services often include a guide who speaks several languages and provides information about the area. Prices can range from £25 to £60 per person and the itineraries are mainly advertised as ‘along the sea front and Bellver castle’.

The council stressed that the Balearics Land Transport Law classifies the provision of this type of service without authorisation as a very serious offence with fines ranging from £850 to £5,300. The council said that it has not granted any authorisation for this type of tourist transport, nor does it intend to do so.

‘Palma City Council will act with the utmost force to eradicate this type of illegal practice, which constitutes unfair competition, a risk to users and a violation of current regulations, and no passenger transport activity will be tolerated without the proper authorisation,’ sources stated. The emergence of these companies put groups such as taxi drivers on alert. ‘Compliance with regulations is essential to ensure safe mobility for all residents and visitors to Palma,’ emphasised the mayor, Jaime Martínez Llabrés.