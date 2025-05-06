Mallorca murder: Man dies after being stabbed

The area is being searched

Guardia Civil in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil are in charge of the investigation. | MDB

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSant Llorenç06/05/2025 20:09
A 20-year-old Spanish man died on Tuesday after being stabbed in the chest in Sa Coma (Sant Llorenç).

The incident occurred shortly before 6pm at the Edificio Teixos. The man received a phone call and went downstairs to meet someone, which was when he was stabbed close to the heart. He is believed to have died instantly.

As he hadn't returned, his brother went to look for him and found his body.

The Guardia Civil's Judicial Police are in charge of the investigation. It is thought that the suspect is still in the area. A number of patrols have been deployed in the search. Officers are meanwhile examining security camera images.

