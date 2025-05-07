Ukrainian refugees squatting in a Palma hostel that was temporary accommodation

A group of Ukrainian refugees, who arrived in Mallorca in October 2022, continue to live in the old Hostal Sorrento in Palma's La Soledat district, despite the agreement for their accommodation having come to an end in June 2023.
The hostel closed in February 2021 when the owners retired. The building was then acquired by Amadiba, the association of parents of people with disabilities. The acquisition was with a Balearic Government for renovation and adaptation to the needs of future residents. The renovation was delayed, and after refugees started arriving in Mallorca, the ministry of social affairs came to an agreement with the association for temporary accommodation.
When this came to an end on June 30, 2023, four adults and two minors stayed on - they were squatting - and so the association was forced to take the matter to the courts.
The four adults were accused of trespass, but a Palma court acquitted them of this charge and maintained that the owners - the association - would have to take civil proceedings against them. The judge ruled that the case "did not merit criminal charges". A fine of up to 1,080 euros had been requested.
Neighbours suspect that more than just the six people are living in the hostel, one suggesting that rooms may have been sublet. There are 32 rooms in all.
God knows what the conditions are like inside. But why on earth did the prosecutors think there was merit in pursuing a criminal charge and a 1000 Euros fine when clearly this group don't have 2 cents to rub together? And the Council needs to recognise that Ukrainian war refugees and African migrants are not the same animal and that the hordes of Africans filling our streets and parks with sheets laden with junk bags, football shirts and the like are just peddlers of goods not real refugees. They are now everywhere and all the police do is to move them from one location to the other like a sheep dog moves a flock around. They're a blight on Palma's beautiful avenues and the Council needs to step up and confiscate their goods, arrest them so their mug shots can be taken and warn that a second arrest will be much more serious.