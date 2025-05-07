Ukrainian refugees squatting in a Palma hostel that was temporary accommodation

A group of Ukrainian refugees, who arrived in Mallorca in October 2022, continue to live in the old Hostal Sorrento in Palma's La Soledat district, despite the agreement for their accommodation having come to an end in June 2023.

The hostel closed in February 2021 when the owners retired. The building was then acquired by Amadiba, the association of parents of people with disabilities. The acquisition was with a Balearic Government for renovation and adaptation to the needs of future residents. The renovation was delayed, and after refugees started arriving in Mallorca, the ministry of social affairs came to an agreement with the association for temporary accommodation.

When this came to an end on June 30, 2023, four adults and two minors stayed on - they were squatting - and so the association was forced to take the matter to the courts.

The four adults were accused of trespass, but a Palma court acquitted them of this charge and maintained that the owners - the association - would have to take civil proceedings against them. The judge ruled that the case "did not merit criminal charges". A fine of up to 1,080 euros had been requested.

Neighbours suspect that more than just the six people are living in the hostel, one suggesting that rooms may have been sublet. There are 32 rooms in all.