Son Banya drugs clans now appeal to patriotism

Like the other illegal works, it will be demolished

Son Banya in Palma - Mallorca's 'drugs supermarket'

The new structure has the colours of the Spanish flag. | MDB

Andrew EdePalma07/05/2025 10:05
TW
0

And so it goes on. Palma Town Hall has taken down marquees, has demolished a giant Las Vegas neon sign, has knocked down a number of sales booths, has ripped up a road made of concrete. But all its responses to illegal works undertaken by the drugs clans in Son Banya merely result in something new.

The latest is a 45-square-metre structure painted with the colours of the Spanish flag. Next to it are actual flags, spotlights and LED lighting. The improvised building and the lights are to aid the sale of drugs. The Spanish colours are intended to appeal to town hall patriotism. "They won't tear this down."

Mountain of rubbish in Son Banya, Palma Mallorca

The Son Banya drugs clans' illegal waste business

It was erected on May Day, a public holiday when there was a lack of police surveillance. But if they seriously believe that the town hall will be permissive on patriotism grounds, the police are about to disabuse them.

"They're convinced we'll be more careful because it would be sacrilegious, but they forget that the boat they placed on the roundabout (on the illegal road) also had the colours of the flag. And that was destroyed."

Police action in Son Banya has been stepped up. This has the clans worried, as the presence of police is said to be scaring away their 'loyal' customer base who are going instead to well-known drug-dealing parts of the city such as La Soledat.

