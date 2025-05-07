A stag party with a difference on a flight to Mallorca

A video recorded on board a flight to Mallorca has gone viral on social media, and not because of an unexpected incident, but because of a celebration that has left everyone speechless: a group of young people from Murcia turned a routine flight into an entertaining and participatory game of bingo at 10,000 metres above sea level.

Stag and hen parties have become a recurring scene throughout the country, leading cities such as Seville, Malaga and Platja D’Aro to impose sanctions on uncontrolled celebrations, restricting activities such as walking around in underwear or using sexual accessories in public. Some of these cities have even imposed fines of up to £1,500 to control the chaos and preserve public order. However, in this case, the initiative was so creative and fun that it turned out to be a breath of fresh air for passengers.

The story began to go viral when a group of young people from Murcia, during a Ryanair flight, surprised the other passengers by improvising a game of bingo in mid-flight. In the video, recorded by user 12chimes and shared on TikTok, you can see how the young people hand out cards to the passengers and one of them, with great enthusiasm, becomes the master of ceremonies. Amid jokes and laughter, he calls out the numbers and makes references to a supposed ‘ABV’, a fictional game that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

The bingo organiser, in a comical moment, explained that his intention was to revive bingo as a traditional game ‘that was being lost in Spain’. The event culminated with a very special prize: the first line was rewarded with a homemade pastry, prepared by the organiser’s mother. Interestingly, the winner turned out to be an English-speaking passenger, who, laughing, joined the game without hesitation.

The video was quickly filled with comments celebrating the originality of the moment, and most internet users applauded the group’s fun and healthy attitude. ‘Long live Murcia and Los Alcázares’, “If Spain didn’t exist, it would have to be invented” and “How easy it is to make people happy” are just some of the messages that stood out in the post. In addition, one of the participants identified themselves in the comments: “Hahahahaha, that’s us”.

This fun spirit was echoed by the comment from 12chimes: “Spain is different, and Murcia, don’t even get me started”. This aerial bingo has become one of those initiatives that, far from being annoying, manage to bring a smile to our faces and remind us how easy it is to spread joy at any time, even at 10,000 metres above sea level.