Mystery of the fatal stabbing in Mallorca

Guardia Civil at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Sant Llorenç, Mallorca

Guardia Civil at the scene on Tuesday night. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Andrew EdeSant Llorenç07/05/2025 13:26Updated 08/05 19:18
The investigation into the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Sa Coma (Sant Llorenç) on Tuesday has discovered that the victim's phone and shoes were on the roof of the apartment building where he was fatally stabbed.

He has been named as Nicolás. He was at home with his mother and brother in an apartment in the three-block complex when he went out having received a phone call.

Shortly before 6pm, the emergency services were called. Nicolás was found by the entrance to one of the blocks. A witness, given instruction over the phone by a doctor, attempted to resuscitate him.

When medics arrived, there was nothing they could do to save his life. He had been stabbed in the heart. Death would have been more or less instantaneous. A knife was on the ground about a metre away.

But his phone and shoes were found on the roof. The Guardia Civil's homicide squad is waiting for an autopsy report before coming to any conclusions as to what happened. Investigators have interviewed numerous people. No one has reported anything unusual. They have also spoken to his close associates and are analysing calls and messages on the phone.

