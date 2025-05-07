“We are proud and grateful that Calvia continues to be a leading holiday destination for British visitors”

Calvia presented its 2025 tourism strategy in London on Wednesday at a meeting with local media held at the Spanish Embassy in the British capital. The mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual, emphasised the municipality’s “pride” in being a tourist benchmark, reaffirming the economic importance of the sector for the well-being of local residents. In this regard, he insisted on the the municipality’s commitment to continuing to strive “for a balance between tourism and quality of life for the community”.

He also detailed the investments underway in Calvia financed with ITS funds. He highlighted the traditional balance between tourists and residents in Calvia, reflected in the One tourist, one friend campaign launched at the latest edition of the World Travel Market, a clear message against tourismophobia. The meeting was organised by the Spanish Tourist Office (OET) in London.

There, alongside the most popular coastal destinations in Spain that make up the Alliance of Sun and Beach Tourist Municipalities (AMT), the mayor addressed key issues such as the need to extend the season to overcome seasonality, and the diversification the tourist offer in order to guarantee the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the destinations.

The mayor took advantage of the event to explain some of the measures that Calvia is already implementing in order to extend the tourist season. As he pointed out, the Town Council has opened and refurbished the beaches in advance to ensure their use from the first months of the year, and they are expected to close later than in previous seasons.

Gastronomic, cultural and sporting events are also being promoted as a reason to visit the municipality outside the peak months. He also thanked Jet2holidays for its efforts in extending the season in Mallorca, highlighting that air connectivity is a key factor in deseasonalisation.

The aim is for Calvia’s workers to “be employed for as many months of the year as possible, and tourism is undoubtedly an economic driver”. Juan Antonio Amengual closed his speech with a special thank you to the British market: “We are proud and grateful that that Calvia continues to be a leading holiday destination for British visitors”.