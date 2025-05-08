Balearic Sea temperature above average for the whole of 2025 so far

Data from the Balearic Islands Coastal Observation System (SOCIB) indicate that the temperature of the Balearic Sea has been above average for the whole of 2025 so far, the reference period for this comparison being from 1982 to 2015.

On Wednesday, May 7, the average temperature was 18.34C, 1.68 degrees above the reference period average for the same date. On April 15, the temperature was 17.17C, 2.13 degrees above normal and the largest difference for that date.

SOCIB records show a progressive increase in sea surface temperatures in certain areas of the Mediterranean. In the Balearic Islands, these have increased by 0.4 degrees per decade since 1982. 2024 was the third warmest year, with a regional annual average of 20.2 degrees. On August 12, the Dragonera buoy registered a record 31.87C.

Extreme changes in the Mediterranean in 2024 were monitored by SOCIB - unprecedented temperatures, prolonged marine heatwaves, and rising sea levels (3.3 centimetres per decade since 1993) and salinity. In 2024, there was a record increase in the average annual temperature of the Mediterranean, exceeding the historical average since 1982 by 1.55 degrees Celsius.

Last winter was the warmest ever recorded in the western basin (15.6C). In the eastern basin, there were record spring, summer and winter temperatures. These were associated with a record number of marine heatwave days in the western basin (205 days) and in the eastern basin (288).

In January, the Mediterranean's average temperature was 17 degrees, 1.3 degrees above normal.