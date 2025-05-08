Britons urged to carry holiday cash in Spain

The recent power cut which hit mainland Spain has led to Britons travelling to Spain this year to make sure they have cash on them in the event of a repeat incident. Fortunately while the power cut did not reach the Balearics, it did crash mobile phone and internet services and left thousands of Britons stranded across the country.

At the moment, cash accounts for almost 40% of payments in Spain. It’s followed by credit cards and debit cards, while e-wallets follow at around 10%. Some predictions say that cash will remain widely used in Spain in the next few years, but digital wallets will gain traction. According to a survey, Britons prefer to use cash rather than credit cards while on holiday.

Chris Jones, director of PSE Consulting, has stated: "The widespread outages across Spain, Portugal and some parts of France are a stark reminder of why cash remains essential. As digital transactions dominate more aspects of daily life, we risk overlooking the fundamental resilience that physical money offers during periods of disruption.

"When systems fail - whether due to technical issues, cyberattacks, or power outages - access to cash ensures that people can still buy essential goods and services. In emergencies, cash becomes more than just a payment method; it is a vital safety net.

"While cash usage continues to decline across Europe, events like this reinforce why maintaining robust access must remain a priority. This includes identifying and supporting critical services – such as supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies – to ensure they can continue accepting cash when digital systems are down.

"Countries like Sweden and Norway have already recognised this, encouraging citizens to keep emergency cash and reinforcing cash acceptance in key parts of the economy", reports Birmingham Live. He added: "As we continue to move towards a more digital economy, policymakers and businesses must not lose sight of the need for balance. Protecting access to cash isn't just about supporting vulnerable groups - it's about ensuring the whole economy can function when digital systems falter. The outage is a clear reminder: in times of crisis, cash still counts."

Spain has not reached any conclusions about what caused a major power outage on April 28, contrary to online claims saying authorities are blaming them on solar flare activity, a theory space weather experts rejected as highly unlikely.