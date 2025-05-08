Calls for removal of anti-tourism graffiti from Mallorca monument

The heritage association ARCA expressed its regret on Thursday at the appearance of vandalism in the area around S'Hort del Rei and La Almudaina, near Palma cathedral, and called on the authorities to take action to remove it and restore the walls. ‘Destroying heritage with vandalism is not the way to defend ideas. It shows contempt for our identity and is an attack on the common good,’ said the association.

The organisation, which is dedicated to protecting heritage, has requested that the graffiti be cleaned using restoration techniques ‘to cause as little damage as possible to the marés stone’. ‘Fora del nostre barri’ (Out of our neighbourhood) is one of the short messages that appear in blue on the walls of the enclosure, a protected area of great historical value through which thousands of tourists pass every day.

Pro Guías Mallorca guide group also lamented this ‘attack on Palma's heritage,’ making it clear that ‘there are many ways to protest, as long as the methods are appropriate, and it is an inalienable right. But this is unforgivable,’ they said on their social media accounts. They assert that the person ‘who did this is against themselves and the values that constitute us as a community.’ The association is calling for an investigation into who was responsible for the incident.

It should be remembered that Palma's new civic ordinance, which has not yet come into force, punishes vandalism with fines of up to 3,000 euros. However, graffiti on items of historical value may constitute a crime of damage, with prison sentences of six months to three years or a fine.

The Royal Palace of Almudaina is the royal palace or royal fortress of Palma, and one of the residences of the Spanish royal family , managed by the public body Patrimonio Nacional . Its walls capture the history of the islands, from the earliest megalithic settlements. This imposing fortress, known at the time of the conquest as "Zuda", was rebuilt in 1309 by King James II , together with his wife Esclaramunda de Foix , based on the model of the palace of the Kings of Mallorca in Perpignan .

The monarchs of the Kingdom of Mallorca, Aragon and Spain successively held their court in the Almudaina. Philip II designated the "Tinell" as a Royal Audience and installed the Captaincy General of the Islands in the rest of the building. The current structure of the Almudaina dates back to the 14th century, with its various spaces; the King and Queen's Palaces, the Chapel of Saint Anne, and the baths are the most notable.