Three German tourists arrested for arson in Mallorca

Two men aged 26 and 36 and a 28-year-old woman, all three of German origin and staying at a hotel, have been arrested by the National Police as the alleged perpetrators of a crime of damage for causing a fire in a row of waste containers that affected two vehicles, the façade of a house and electrical wiring in the Playa de Palma.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning when a fire was started in a row of containers in the Playa de Palma, causing flames of up to 5 metres high, burning four containers, spreading to two vehicles and affecting a house, according to a statement issued by the police. The fire damaged the façade of the house and was about to spread to the interior, but the owners used a hose to tackle it.

The emergency services had to open a damaged van in order to move it. The fire also affected the telecommunications wiring that provides internet and telephone services, leaving 48 users without service. The rapid intervention of the police and fire brigade, who extinguished the fire, prevented more serious damage.

Several National Police patrols gathered information and the Robbery Squad took over the investigation. Investigators confirmed that the fire had been started deliberately and that three people had been seen near the containers, tampering with one of them and starting the fire.

The officers discovered that the three people were staying at a nearby hotel. When they arrived at the establishment, they surprised one of the suspects leaving the lift in the reception area and located the other two minutes later.

They arrested the three as suspects in a crime of damage by arson. So far, only the damage to the containers has been assessed, amounting to around 4,000 euros, to which must be added the assessment of the damage to the façade of the house, the vehicles and the telecommunications service wiring.