Import of Ibiza's waste will need only three to four truck journeys a day, the Council of Mallorca says

The Council of Mallorca has estimated that the import of waste from Ibiza and Formentera for incineration will require 1,250 truck journeys per annum from the port in Palma to the Son Reus plant, the equivalent of between three to four per day.

This estimate has been given in response to a claim by opposition party Més that there will be 22,000 journeys each year. Més are against the decision of the Partido Popular-led Council to import waste that the landfill plant in Ibiza can no longer handle. By way of comparison and as an example, the Council points out that 667 trucks entered Son Reus on Tuesday. Some 220,000 truck journeys are made to the plant each year.

The estimate is based on what it is to be imported during a pilot period for the arrangement - 30,000 tonnes of waste. This is projected to increase to 80,000, meaning 3,350 truck journeys, around ten a day.

The Council of Mallorca is to receive 50 million euros over a several-year period for providing this facility. This will be used to subsidise the waste charge levied on Mallorca's municipalities. It will come down by ten per cent.

The waste on the trucks, the Council says, will be sealed to prevent odours and spills and will arrive on a ship dedicated specifically for its transport. This will arrive very early in the morning in order to avoid road congestion.