What a night, Magalluf flooded!

Freak storm hits overnight

Jason Moore09/05/2025 11:06
It is not exactly the weather you would expect in Magalluf in May but a freak storm caused some flooding in the popiular resort overnight prompting some tourists to ask what is happening to the weather in Mallorca!

The island had been on alert for rain but the storm which hit the Calvia area came as a shock for some. Videos on social media showed flooded out streets and rubbish containers floating down the street. However, by breakast time the sun had returned.

The clean-up operation was well underway this morning but with more rain being forecast for this weekend the resort was on full alert.

According to the Palma Met Office 25 litres of rain per square metre fell in Palma overnight (14.6 litres per square metre in one) 23 Palma Univiversity (21.8 in 1 hour) 14 Portocolom 9 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 7 Palma Airport 5 Alfàbia.

The bad weather in Mallorca is starting to cause concern and there are fears that it could hit the start of the holiday season.

