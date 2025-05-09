British tycoon under investigation for alleged rape in Mallorca

A court in Palma has taken over the investigation into two alleged rapes of women, several months apart, committed by a former British tycoon at a five-star hotel in Portals Nous, Calvia. The suspect apparently contacted the victims through a luxury sex services website and both women travelled to the island after arranging to meet the man. After being located by officers from the Calvia Guardia Civil and questioned at the barracks, he was released.

The suspect, aged 55, amassed a significant fortune at the beginning of the century with a mobile phone company. A decade later, he was declared bankrupt after squandering a fortune of 50 million euros in just over eighteen months. Since then, he has apparently been involved in several scandals in the United Kingdom.

According to information obtained by Ultima Hora, the first complaint was filed at the beginning of the year. A woman of South American origin travelled to Mallorca, where the man was waiting for her and picked her up at Palma airport. They had met on a website, where men and women look for partners with a higher status than their own. They stayed at a luxury hotel in Portals Nous, where the sexual assault allegedly took place.

At the beginning of the week, the other alleged victim, in this case born in Ukraine, went to Son Llàtzer Hospital accompanied by the police after reporting the rape. She told the officers that two days earlier she had been forced by a man she had met on the internet, who had caused injuries to her private parts. This alleged victim contacted other women in a WhatsApp chat and said that she knew of other women who had been raped by the former millionaire.

All the information gathered ended up in the hands of Calvia Guardia Civil, who launched an investigation to try to locate the alleged rapist. The officers’ investigations confirmed that the British man was still in the municipality, so he was arrested on Wednesday. He was taken to the Son Bugadelles barracks and, in the presence of a lawyer, explained to the officers and provided evidence of alleged coercion by the complainants after having sexual relations with them. This new scenario led to the British man’s release without being brought before a judge. The investigation will continue under the jurisdiction of a magistrate’s court in Palma.