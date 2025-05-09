The Energy Challenge rolls into Sant Joan towards a more sustainable future

A way to learn while having fun and put into practice the concepts studied in the classroom. This is how the pupils of Ceip Son Juny de Sant Joan described the Energy Ariya Challenge when they took part in the first edition of this initiative in the town This week. The day, which focused on sustainability and clean energy, was successfully integrated into the school’s daily routine and its project based on direct participation and experimentation.

These are characteristics it shares with the Energy Ariya Challenge, which, through its accessibility and fun, provides a different and more practical way of learning about energy and sustainable mobility.

The Sant Joan Town Council has collaborated directly with the initiative and has valued the experience very positively. The Councillor for Education, Catalina Perelló, stressed that ‘involving children in caring for the environment is essential.

'Furthermore, as a local council, we are always committed to the environment.’ Perelló also emphasised that “it is an initiative that is closely related to our students” study objectives, and when we presented the proposal to the school, it was very well received by the community.’

The teaching team highlighted that ’it is a proposal that we could easily integrate into our educational programme.’ At Ceip Son Juny, each student is free to choose which workshop or micro-space they want to attend, accompanied by a reference teacher.

‘Teachers are guides, and the child is the centre of learning,’ explained Cati Torrents, a reference teacher for the fifth and sixth grade group that participated in the initiative and who also work together on a daily basis as they are divided into communities rather than by year. ‘With smaller class sizes, we can support them better, adapt to their pace and offer more individualised attention,’ explained Bàrbara Florit, another of the teachers. In total, around fifty students took part in the challenge.

The students were fully engaged in the different workshops. Generating electricity by pedalling on electric bikes was one of the attractions for both adults and children, and the teachers didn’t hesitate to get on the bikes themselves. A workshop on recycling brought out the competitive spirit and knowledge of the participants, while a talk on electric mobility led to a fun competition to put what they had learned into practice. The programme was rounded off with a creative activity in which the students designed the poster for the next edition of the challenge.

‘I’ve learnt some things I didn’t know, especially about recycling,’ explained Maria Agnès Fiol, a student at the school. Another student, Miquel Joan Estelrich, pointed out that “we’ve put into practice what we’ve learnt in class,” while Jordi Gayà emphasised that ’taking care of our environment gives us life, and learning ways to do so is a privilege for us.’

In addition to the various educational activities, the young people enjoyed a healthy snack with fresh fruit as the star of the show. To round off the day, after completing the challenge, each student received an aubergine seedling to plant in the school garden, thus reinforcing the values of sustainability, connection with the environment and practical learning that marked the day in Sant Joan.

The event was made possible thanks to the Sant Joan Town Council, the Regional Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy, and Nissan Nigorra Baleares, as well as the collaboration of the Saica Foundation, TBC, Viveros Can Juanico, Agromart and Cash & Carry Rotger.

Joining the Energy Ariya Challenge, Sant Joan is pedalling towards a greener future, where every sustainable action counts towards building a healthier and more conscious community.