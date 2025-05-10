Fines for texting and walking in Spain

People who text on their phones while walking are becoming a menace, not only to other pedestrians but also traffic and the DGT Spanish traffic department has issued a stern warning in order to reduce the number of unnecessary accidents, some of which are fatal. Spanish authorities are preparing to crack down on jaywalkers, zebra-crossing abusers, phone zombies and pavement rebels the DGT has stated on its social media platforms.

The DGT says distracted walking is a growing hazard and people could face a fine of €200 (£170) for ignoring traffic signals or directions from a traffic officer. Walking across motorways or dual carriageways will be met with a fine of €80. Failing to use zebra crossings can result in a €80 fine.

“‘Pedestrian compliance with traffic rules is essential for safe mobility and avoiding fines,” the DGT has warned. The DGT said: “Use the zebra crossings properly – they’re there for a reason.

Don’t use your phone while crossing – no, not even for a selfie. Eyes up, feet down, and only step out if it’s safe for you and the drivers. Newsflash: the road doesn’t revolve around you. Obey traffic signals. Stay off motorways and dual carriageways – they’re for wheels, not heels.”

However, very soon people in Mallorca are going to have to keep their eyes on the traffic, be they drivers, especially all those dreaded tourists in hire cars who supposedly cause all of the island’s traffic problems, or pedestrians. Spanish traffic law is being tweaked and it spells danger for Mallorca.

Never mind Bulletin readers who have been polled over the years, the vast majority of my friends from mainland Spain are appalled by the dreadful way in which Mallorcans drive. Well hold on to your seat belt. It is being proposed that learner drivers, currently only permitted to venture out on the roads with an official instructor, will be able to put their feet down with an adult driver who has had a licence for over a year.