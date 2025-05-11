Hooded robbers taser occupants of a Mallorca rural house

The National Police are investigating a violent robbery on Saturday committed by three men wearing balaclavas who broke into a rural house in Manacor.

The incident occurred around 8pm at a property off the MA-3322 road and in a secluded area. The three robbers, who wore all black as well as the balaclavas, forced their way in and used a Taser to immobilise the three occupants. They were then bound with cable ties.

The robbers, who apparently didn't speak very good Spanish, searched the entire house. They seized 5,000 euros and phones.

The three occupants, Germans in their sixties, suffered slight injuries. One was able to get to a neighbour's house, and the emergency services were called.

National and Manacor Police went to the scene and were given descriptions of the robbers, as much as these were possible given that their faces were covered.