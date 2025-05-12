British teen in critical condition after third-floor fall in the Balearics
Due to the severity of his condition, the teenager was airlifted to Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca for further treatment
Image of the scene where the incident occurred in Sant Antoni de Portmany. | El Periódico de Ibiza
Ibiza12/05/2025 10:49
An 18-year-old British man is in critical condition after falling from a third-floor apartment in Sant Antoni de Portmany on Sunday night, emergency services have confirmed.
