British teen in critical condition after third-floor fall in the Balearics

An 18-year-old British man is in critical condition after falling from a third-floor apartment in Sant Antoni de Portmany on Sunday night, emergency services have confirmed.

The young man reportedly lost consciousness following the fall. Emergency response coordination centre SAMU 061 dispatched an Advanced Life Support ambulance to the scene. Paramedics stabilised the victim, who sustained serious multiple injuries, before transferring him to Can Misses Hospital.

Due to the severity of his condition, the teenager was later airlifted by a medical helicopter to Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca for further treatment.

This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.