The U.S. singer and rapper, Kayne West, has rented out a top Palma attraction for six weeks, according to reports this morning. All other events which were scheduled to part place at the massive attraction have been cancelled.

West has been on the island for about a month. He joined Piers Morgan last week on his Youtube programme “Uncensored,” from Mallorca, only to storm off the programme after only four minutes.

It is unclear why he is on the island although reports suggest that he is combining work with a holiday. He was spotted last month in Cala d`Or

One of the world's best-selling music artists with 160 million records sold, West has won 24 Grammy Awards, making him the 12th-most awarded of all time. His other accolades include a Billboard Artist Achievement Award, a joint-record three Brit Awards for Best International Male Solo Artist, and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

West holds the joint record (with Bob Dylan) for most albums (4) topping the annual Pazz & Jop critic poll. Time named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2005 and 2015.

West has been one of the wealthiest musical artists; his net worth was as high as $1.8 billion in 2021. In October 2022, Forbes estimated his net worth to have dropped to $400 million in large part due to Adidas's termination of their partnership following a series of public antisemitic statements.