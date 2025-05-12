Mallorca one of the places most hit by "overtourism" according to research from Which?

Balearic government taking action

Jason Moore12/05/2025 16:20
TW
0

Zante, Mallorca and Paris are among the European holiday destinations most hit by overtourism, new research from Which? has found.

Issues with tourists are now so prevalent that some countries and cities are bringing in measures to limit visitors, including tourist taxes or limiting the number of holiday lets available. The Balearic government is looking at ways to limit the number of tourists and introduced a tourist tax more than eight years ago.

The European Commission defines overtourism in three ways: the number of visitors compared to residents, the most overnight stays overall and the most overnight stays per square kilometre.

Zante, which does not have the most visitors in absolute terms, is the capital of overtourism when considering how many residents call the island home.

Only around 40,000 people live there, but it had a staggering six million stays in 2023, equivalent to approximately 150 overnight stays for every person who lives there.

When looking at the most number of overnight stays overall, Mallorca is top of the list, with 51 million in 2023, compared to an island population of just under one million.

Poll

Do you agree that Mallorca is not overcrowded?

716 votes

0%
0%
See more polls

Also in News

One of the banners along the Soller train track.

SOS Sóller: the desperate message from local residents

Restaurants in Mallorca are feeling the pinch.

Mallorca restaurants in crisis

No walking and texting.

Fines for texting and walking in Spain

Restaurant sign in Mallorca asking cyclists not to relieve themselves

"Don't pee here" - A Mallorca restaurant's plea to cyclists

Most viewed
Most Commented