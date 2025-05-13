Magalluf gang rape accused to remain in prison pending their trial

The incident occurred in August 2023

Two accused of gang rape in Magaluf, Mallorca

Two of the accused when going to court in August 2023. | MDB

Andrew EdePalma13/05/2025 09:46
Eight men accused of the gang rape of a British woman in Magaluf in August 2023 are to remain in prison while they await their trial.

The Provincial Court in Palma came to this decision on Monday, justifying it because of the risk of flight and also because of the "extremely high" sentences that have been demanded. The Prosecutor's Office is seeking sentences totalling 151 years and compensation of 100,000 euros for the woman.

Six of the eight, seven French and one Swiss, were arrested by the Guardia Civil on the day of the incident - August 14, 2023. Two others left Mallorca but were detained and extradited.

The eight are accused of having been perpetrators of or accomplices to a continuous sexual assault at a hotel in Magaluf. It was a case that shocked Mallorca and occurred some three weeks after a gang rape in Arenal.

