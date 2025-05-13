Tourists are welcome and a tourist a friend, says Mallorca Tourist Board

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter13/05/2025
OPEN LETTER FROM THE FOMENTO DEL TURISMO

TO THE NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL PRESS

PALMA, May 2025

Dear Sir,

The Fomento del Turismo de Mallorca (Mallorca Tourist Board) was the first private tourism institution in Spain, founded in 1905. Today, after 120 years of history, we represent the various sectors involved in the island’s tourism activity, as well as a broad spectrum of civil society.

Tourism has been, and continues to be, Mallorca’s main economic driver and the reason why the island has become one of the most prosperous regions in the country, achieving near full employment.

No activity is without impact, and any negative effects must be addressed collectively—yet without demonising the sector as a whole. Public institutions, businesses, residents, and visitors all have a role to play in this effort.

The Fomento will continue working towards improving our island for the benefit of both residents and visitors, striving for a harmonious coexistence.

Finally, we wish our visitors a pleasant stay and hope they will want to return and repeat their experience.

Our enduring message remains:

A TOURIST, A FRIEND”

With kind regards,

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE FOMENTO DEL TURISMO DE MALLORCA

Eduardo Gamero Mir

