Liverpool manager celebrates winning the Premier League in the Balearics

Some of Europe’s top football players and managers have been celebrating and partying in Ibiza. Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been spotted celebrating the club’s recent Premier League title at the O Beach club in Ibiza, accompanied by figures such as Wayne Lineker and actor Dean Gaffney. In a video, Slot appears to be enjoying himself as Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’ plays, with ‘Champions’ banners waving around him.

This celebration comes after Liverpool secured their 20th league title with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham on April 27 to clinch the club’s first Premier League title since 2019–20. Slot became the fifth manager in Premier League history to win a league title in their first season with their club.

He could have been joined by his predecessor Jürgen Klopp who stepped down as Liverpool manager last year and now lives in Santa Ponsa.

And, on Monday night, more than a dozen Bayern Munich players flew to Ibiza in a private jet to celebrate their Bundesliga victory. The players in question are: Manuel Neuer (39), Thomas Müller (35), Harry Kane (31), Joshua Kimmich (30), Eric Dier (31), Rafael Guerreiro (31), Leon Goretzka (30), Serge Gnabry (29), Kingsley Coman (28), Konrad Laimer (27), Dayot Upamecano (26), Josip Stanisic (25), Aleksandar Pavlovic (21) and Jonas Urbig (21) were the players who were seen boarding a private jet and, hours later, enjoying themselves in the VIP area of Pachá.

Bayern Munich clinched their 33rd Bundesliga title and in doing so ended Harry Kane's long wait for the first major trophy of his senior career. It ended Kane's run of playing 694 matches for club and country without having a single trophy to show for his efforts.

Kane posted a trophy emoji on a black background on his Instagram stories minutes after Bayern's title win was confirmed and then added another post of him celebrating and singing "We Are the Champions" before being doused with champagne. He then shared a video of him singing Queen's 1977 hit "We Are the Champions."