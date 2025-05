A 67-year-old motorcyclist died on Tuesday after his bike crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Palma.

The accident occurred shortly after 12.30pm. The motorcyclist, who was from Andratx, took the Genova exit off the Via Cintura but went straight onto the roundabout.

Palma Police suspect he was travelling at such a speed that he was unable to take the roundabout properly. They have opened an investigation to clarify the cause.

Paramedics made efforts to resuscitate him but he died at the scene.