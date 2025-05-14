Increased coach operator costs in Mallorca have pushed prices up 30%

The price of coach travel in Mallorca and the Balearics is said to have risen by 30% over the past five years as a result of increased costs.

These costs are hardly unique to the islands, but the manager of the regional transport federation, Petra Mut, points out that the increases are higher than on the mainland, while there is more limited supply and there can be delays to receiving parts.

Since 2020, coach operators have had to contend with increases because of shortages of raw materials and electronic components, the higher cost of industrial processes and of insurance policies. In addition, there have been rises in the cost of vehicle inspections, parking, and road tax; the latter has gone up by around 20% in the past two years.

Adaptation of fleets to less polluting vehicles has been a further factor. A new coach can cost up to €300,000, for which there is no aid that takes account of Balearic insularity. For Spain as a whole, according to the national transport ministry, the annual operating cost of a standard coach has risen on average from €113,776 to nearly €135,000 in five years.

The federation lists the costs of different parts - coach tyres have increased from €350 to €500; a complete pack of brake pads and discs has gone from €750 to €1,100; and batteries have risen from €250 to a minimum of €400. Its president, Rafael Roig, draws particular attention to electronic components. The increased cost of these has been up to 70%, while these components are often the cause of maintenance requirements.

"Previously we went to the garage to change tyres. Now it's because of electronic faults. It's as if today's vehicles aren't yet adapted to these technologies."

The principal demand for coaches comes from the tourism sector - transfers and excursions. Operators have been trying to absorb the increased costs as best they can, but these have inevitably had to be passed on.