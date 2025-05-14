Spain court rules that Ryanair must refund passenger for hand luggage charge
Hand luggage is essential part of travel, says judge
A Spanish court has ordered that Iriish no-frills airline, Ryanair, must refund 147 euros to a passenger for hand luggage charges on five flights between 2019 and 2024. The ruling is based on the court’s determination that hand luggage is an essential part of air travel and should not incur additional fees. This is the latest twist in the long running dispute between the Irish airline and Spain.
