Arrested for the violent robbery of a Rolex from a 90-year-old in Palma

The victim was struck several times

National Police in Palma, Mallorca

The National Police made the arrest on Tuesday. | MDB

Andrew EdePalma14/05/2025 09:47
On Tuesday, the National Police arrested a 67-year-old Spanish man accused of brutally beating a 90-year-old man and stealing a Rolex watch valued at around 50,000 euros.

The incident occurred at the Son Pardo racetrack in Palma on May 3. The 90-year-old man had gone to the bathroom in the restaurant when he was attacked from behind and struck several times on various parts of his body. The watch was taken from his wrist and the attacker left the scene, leaving the older man lying on the floor and bleeding.

He was taken to Son Espases Hospital, while the National Police initiated an investigation by studying security camera images. One of the cameras was trained on the bathroom door. This gave investigators clear identification of the attacker.

On Tuesday, a National Police patrol car passed a bar terrace off C. Aragon in Palma. Officers spotted a man on the terrace who fitted the description of the attacker. More officers arrived and he was arrested.

