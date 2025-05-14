Arrested for the violent robbery of a Rolex from a 90-year-old in Palma
The victim was struck several times
On Tuesday, the National Police arrested a 67-year-old Spanish man accused of brutally beating a 90-year-old man and stealing a Rolex watch valued at around 50,000 euros.
You've got to chortle at the brain of this criminal. Snatches a Rolex, beats the owner and then heads straight to the terrace of a bar in central Palma for a beer to celebrate his new asset. Probably wearing the Rolex openly for other drinkers to admire. Waits in the bar drinking while Police comb the local area and find him. Dumb and dumber.