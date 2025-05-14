Survey confirms tourists not to blame for Mallorca traffic chaos
Fresh calls for government action
Palma is a traffic nightmare all year round, tourists or not. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/05/2025 16:40
The spokesperson for the far-right Vox parliamentary group, Manuela Cañadas, has warned of the ‘chaos’ caused by traffic jams on the roads of the Balearics, especially on the access roads to Palma. She made this statement on Wednesday at a press conference prior to the Spokespersons’ Committee meeting, during which she said she regretted that the president of the regional government, Marga Prohens, did not give her a specific answer in parliament when she asked about the need to invest in infrastructure.
At last someone talks some sense regarding the island's traffic congestion. Let's hope it gets listened to and acted upon...