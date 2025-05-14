United Kingdom’s Eurovision entry causes outrage in Mallorca
Song accused of promoting ‘balconing’
The group Remember Monday in their video.
Palma14/05/2025 17:12
Fresh controversy has erupted at Eurovision just days before the final, and this time it is a controversy very close to Mallorca. The group Remember Monday, which will represent the United Kingdom in the music contest, is in the eye of the storm for allegedly glorifying balconing in the lyrics of their song What the Hell Just Happened?, a very dangerous practice that has claimed dozens of lives.
