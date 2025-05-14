United Kingdom’s Eurovision entry causes outrage in Mallorca

Fresh controversy has erupted at Eurovision just days before the final, and this time it is a controversy very close to Mallorca. The group Remember Monday, which will represent the United Kingdom in the music contest, is in the eye of the storm for allegedly glorifying balconing in the lyrics of their song What the Hell Just Happened?, a very dangerous practice that has claimed dozens of lives.

The critical point that has generated all this ‘Eurodrama’ comes from the second verse of the song, where the group sings ‘Went up on the roof, jumped into the pool. You should do it too, too, too, too’.

Neither the band nor the British delegation have commented on this controversy, but the lyrics speak for themselves.

The lyrics have been denounced on social media by the Federació Balear de Balconing, an account that keeps track of all the cases that occur on the island throughout the season as if it were a league. The post has gone viral on social media, where many Mallorcans have not hesitated to comment on the situation and refocus attention on the problem of this practice.

‘Let’s see what excuse the Daily Mirror and the British ambassador come up with this time’ and ‘Then they get angry when we tell them they’re making fools of themselves’ are some of the most popular comments on the post.

According to the account’s records, there have been five cases of balconing so far this year. The most recent occurred on 12 May in Ibiza, where a British tourist fell from a third floor in Sant Antoni de Portmany. Fortunately, the 18-year-old survived the fall but had to be taken to Son Espases hospital in Palma, where he remains in a stable but critical condition.