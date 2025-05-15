‘The Road Ahead – Reasons to be Cheerful’ Is the theme for ABTA’s annual Travel Convention in Mallorca

ABTA, the UK Travel Association, will hold its 2025 annual convention in Mallorca. Returning to the island for the first time since 2011, the convention will be at the Calvia Beach Resort in Magalluf from October 6 to 8. The decision was announced at the end of last year's convention in Costa Navarino (Greece).

ABTA CEO Mark Tanzer said he was "delighted" to be returning to Mallorca to hold the convention after 14 years. He highlighted the island's "rich tourist offer", which "is constantly evolving" and "enjoys great popularity among British tourists".

The theme is about discovering optimism amidst the disruption and uncertainty going on in our world. And cheerfulness is not just a leadership trait – it is pivotal for motivating teams and attracting the talent that will drive the industry’s future.

As ABTA marks 75 years of extraordinary achievements by its members and Partners, this theme invites the industry’s leaders to look ahead with renewed positivity to explore the innovations and opportunities that will shape the next chapter of travel.

From embracing transformative technologies and sustainable practices to navigating shifting social and geopolitical landscapes, the business sessions will highlight how reframing challenges can spark energy and creativity.

They will also shine a light on the progress being made across the travel sector, including aviation, cruise, and infrastructure, where cleaner, more efficient models are emerging, and address ways to manage overtourism that will provide the right balance for destinations, their residents and visitors. By focusing on solutions and framing disruption as a catalyst for advancement, this year’s Travel Convention will offer actionable insights and inspiration for senior travel professionals to drive a thriving, forward-thinking industry.