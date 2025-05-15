Mallorca earthquake

An earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale was recorded on Thursday in the Bay of Palma, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN). The earthquake occurred at 1:24 p.m. and the epicentre was recorded at a depth of 9 kilometres, far from the coast of the Balearic capital. The earthquake did not affect the population and no material damage was reported in the area, as it occurred at a sufficient distance for the tremor not to be felt, although it was recorded by the IGN.

In the first half of the 19th century, Mallorcan society was profoundly shaken by four significant earthquakes. The first occurred on 14 October 1827. It struck at 7 a.m. and affected the towns of Raiguer (Santa Maria, Binissalem) and Pla (Sencelles, Sant Joan, Montuïri and, above all, Sineu).

Some buildings were damaged, such as the rectory in Sineu and the upper parts of some churches.

Thus, in a Mallorca that was closer to religious beliefs than to scientific principles, just eight years after the dreaded episode, on 15, 16, 17, 20 and 26 June 1835, strong tremors shook the earth once again. The most intense quake occurred on 15 June and was felt throughout the island. Fear led many families to sleep on boats or in country houses. Shortly afterwards, on 30 July, another strong aftershock was recorded.

The most intense earthquake on record occurred at 2 a.m. on 15 May 1851. It was felt throughout Mallorca, especially in Palma. Only towns in the east Llevant region, such as Manacor, Artà, Felanitx, Campos and Pollensa, were spared.