Another motorcyclist dies on Mallorca's roads

Andrew EdePalma17/05/2025 09:04
A 59-year-old motorcyclist died on Friday night after losing control of his bike and crashing into a tree.

The accident happened on the Avda. Gabriel Alomar i Villalonga, one of the Avenidas in Palma. No other vehicles were involved. Paramedics who went to the scene were unable to save his life. Palma Police are investigating the circumstances.

Earlier this week a 69-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a tree on a roundabout in Palma. Last month a 26-year-old motorcyclist died in Coll d'en Rabassa, a 52-year-old died after losing control on the Carretera Valldemossa, and a 56-year-old died following an accident in the Son Oms industrial estate in Palma.

This was the only one of the five accidents that involved another vehicle. There was a collision after a driver braked suddenly.

