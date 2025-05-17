Another motorcyclist dies on Mallorca's roads
Five fatalities, all in Palma
A 59-year-old motorcyclist died on Friday night after losing control of his bike and crashing into a tree.
Stan The Man
Even with protective clothing, motorbikes, electric scooters and electric bikes, are dangerous vehicles, that can travel at high speeds.