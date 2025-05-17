Louis Vuitton taking over Palma's Bellver Castle

On Friday, preparations began for a Louis Vuitton jewellery fashion show that will take place later this month. On three different days, it is to be held at Palma's Bellver Castle. Over 200 people are due to attend per day and see the new jewellery collection.

The French luxury brand, which is present on the Passeig Born in Palma, has rented the castle from the town hall for €175,000. This is until June 2. The castle is for now open to visitors, but closer to the show it won't be; it will be closed to visitors for eight days.

This is said to be one of the most important events ever organised in Palma in terms of fashion, haute couture and luxury jewellery. Louis Vuitton's main clients will arrive on private planes, and certain hotels on the island are already reserved for the organising team and guests. One of the main centres will be the Four Seasons Hotel Formentor on Pollensa Bay.

The castle has been used for private events for the past ten years or so. A recent one was for a Harry Potter event. Others scheduled for this year are a cocktail gala in September and a dinner for those attending a tourism conference, also in September.

A big difference with the Louis Vuitton show is how much the town hall is being paid. Amounts have typically been low. The charge for the Harry Potter event was only 400 euros, but other costs, e.g. electricity, had to be paid in addition.

Normally these events are one night only and don't affect town hall revenue from castle visitors. There will be a loss because of the Louis Vuitton event. But at an estimated 34,000 euros, this is somewhat lower than the agreed rent.